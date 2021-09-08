Sara Nelson
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Fold7’s 'Have you heard' for Audible sparks escapism joy

Audible's joyful ticket to escapism is hard to resist in trying times.

'Have you heard': cavemen discuss Tan France's 'Queer Icons'
'Have you heard': cavemen discuss Tan France's 'Queer Icons'

As any bookworm knows, the written and spoken word has been one of our main sources of adventure and escapism through this past 18 months of bleak on-and-off pandemic lockdowns.

Which is why Audible’s new film "Have you heard", by Fold7, tunes in perfectly to the excitement of sharing these escapades with others.

Bringing to life the Amazon-owned brand’s audio blockbusters and podcasts, the film opens with an enthused schoolboy, sharing his recommendation with a friend. In a series of quick transitions, we cut to characters such as a record-browsing punk and an octogenarian raving about Neil Gaiman’s Sandman podcast.

The film closes on two cavemen talking about Tan France’s Queer Icons.

In capturing the joy of escapism and the urgency to share it, the film is a perfect vehicle to illustrate how wildly different people can be in love with the same content – proving there need be no red tape or travel restrictions impinging on your own imagination.

The TV campaign will be supported by VOD, Cinema and OOH.

Brand: Audible

Agency: Fold 7

Creatives: Ryan Newey and Verity Fine Hosken

Director: Owen Trevor

Production company: Stuart Bentham

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021