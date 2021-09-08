Pick of the Week: Fold7’s 'Have you heard' for Audible sparks escapism joy

As any bookworm knows, the written and spoken word has been one of our main sources of adventure and escapism through this past 18 months of bleak on-and-off pandemic lockdowns.

Which is why Audible’s new film "Have you heard", by Fold7, tunes in perfectly to the excitement of sharing these escapades with others.

Bringing to life the Amazon-owned brand’s audio blockbusters and podcasts, the film opens with an enthused schoolboy, sharing his recommendation with a friend. In a series of quick transitions, we cut to characters such as a record-browsing punk and an octogenarian raving about Neil Gaiman’s Sandman podcast.

The film closes on two cavemen talking about Tan France’s Queer Icons.

In capturing the joy of escapism and the urgency to share it, the film is a perfect vehicle to illustrate how wildly different people can be in love with the same content – proving there need be no red tape or travel restrictions impinging on your own imagination.

The TV campaign will be supported by VOD, Cinema and OOH.

Brand: Audible

Agency: Fold 7

Creatives: Ryan Newey and Verity Fine Hosken

Director: Owen Trevor

Production company: Stuart Bentham