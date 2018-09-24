Alex Brownsell
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Freeview's British TV homage is a joyful escape

This well-paced, smile-inducing film references no fewer than 27 shows.

Freeview's ad campaign brings together some of British telly's greatest hits.

Everybody's on a barge, floating down the endless stream of great TV, to quote Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner – and doesn’t Freeview know it.

This joyous campaign brings together some of British telly’s greatest hits, from Peaky Blinders to Gogglebox, to remind us of the multitude of magnificent shows competing for our attention. From the opening chords of David Brent’s Free Love Freeway, the ad propels us through no less than 27 shows.

It’s not a new concept – see Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s "Entertainment in harmony" spot for Virgin Media earlier this year – but it’s expertly done and feels well-paced rather than a frantic, freeze-frame observation exercise.

As viewers up and down the land cry out "She’s dead!" at the inappropriate moment, in homage to Gareth from The Office, few ads this year is likely to provoke so many smiles.

Brand Freeview
Client Owen Jenkinson, marketing director
Agency Anomaly

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition