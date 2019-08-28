Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Gio Compario's new career is more than the sum of its parts

The irritating advertising stalwart is elevated by an idea on the threshold of action thriller and slapstick comedy.


Long before I wrote about advertising for a living, I was doing my own armchair Private View. As unemployed graduates in the dark post-crisis days, my flatmate and I spent hours watching daytime TV and passing judgment on the ads. We dedicated our most in-depth analysis to the output of a certain price-comparison brand and its infuriating opera singer. 

Without realising it, we accidentally identified what marketers would probably describe as "creating complex memory structures" (or something) in GoCompare.com’s ads; after lodging itself firmly in the part of the brain that remembers annoying jingles, the brand relocated Gio Compario to a wide range of genre-based settings, each with its own set of well-established conventions, thus ensuring that bloody song would go echoing round the heads of viewers for the rest of time.

It means, for example, I’ll never be able to see another remake of The Mummy (one of which I assume will arrive every decade for the rest of my life) without thinking of the brand.

Since then, the big fella has been murdered on screen by both Sue Barker and Stephen Hawking – but like Imhotep himself, Gio never stays dead forever. Fortunately, the brand and its new agency Droga5 London had the sense to recognise that while the character still had legs, no-one wanted to hear the GoCompare tune again and the character needed to be used in a brand new way.

What they came up with – a 999-style disaster re-enactment – has the same hazily surreal vibe that made Droga5’s first Barclaycard ad earlier this year such a treat. Like that ad, it’s also spiked with mild cruelty – in this case, directed at people who definitely don’t deserve it. If you’re one of them… sorry, I guess?

Brand GoCompare
Title Tree
Agency Droga5 London
Creatives Ashley Hamilton and Sara Sutherland
Production company Biscuit Filmworks
Director Jeff Low

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019