Pick of the Week: Give the BBC’s mesmerising Winter Olympics film all the gold medals

I am a real sucker for a simple, beautifully executed, stop-motion film. So, imagine my glee when the BBC’s Winter Olympics ad slid onto my Twitter feed. I was mesmerised.

Just to be clear, when I say simple, I mean to behold – rather than leaning on animation software to bring it all to life, the team at BBC Creative and Blinkink went through the painstaking practice of stop motion, using 3D printing technology and in-camera effects, alongside computer graphics.

I could sit here and attempt to put the technical challenges into words, but the BBC has gone the extra mile with a "how we made it"-style video (see below).

And here's how we made it. pic.twitter.com/k6anwajCzD — James Cross (@JamesPLCross) January 25, 2022

We are just days away from the colder, less-popular edition of the world’s biggest sporting event. And with sponsors keeping a low profile over strained relations with the host country, it feels like a damp affair.

But “Extreme by nature” does a good job of building buzz, while illustrating just how tough, talented and ice-cool these athletes truly are.

Creatives, take note, as this is a masterclass in craft that belongs in an art gallery. Along with BBC Creative's other Olympics films. Maybe there will be an exhibition one day. I do hope so.

Brand BBC

Title “Extreme by nature”

Agency BBC Creative

Director Balázs Simon

Production company Blinkink