Pick of the Week: Google’s ad shows it's OK not to know

A Google search is the simple starting point for this thoughtful ad that centres around the concept that "It's ok not to know".

"Hands raised" by Uncommon Creative Studio features snapshots of different people's lives, moments that peak curiosity, inspire learning and lead to questions.

Voiced by and starring Marcus Rashford, he explains that "it's not our questions that define us, it's what we do with the answers". Google, positioned as the solution for learning, seamlessly slips into place but with a more thoughtful edge than I'd attributed to it previously.

Rashford offers a familiar face and calming presence that helps the ad resonate with current affairs. It shows Google isn't just a digital tool removed from the world, but it's actually playing a role in bringing people together.

After a quick Google search, I now know who can say "wagwan".

Brand Google

Title Hands raised

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Director Stuart Bentley

Production company Somesuch