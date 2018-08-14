Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the week: Greenpeace's lovable orangutan reveals a hard-hitting message

Greenpeace stands apart by delivering a beautifully crafted piece of entertainment that doesn't stray into the heavy-handed, preachy tone of most cause advertising.

The animated film does a good job of making the global crisis of rainforest destruction personal through an engaging, heartwarming story about a little girl who meets an orangutan.

Just as viewers become emotionally invested in the lovable character of Rang-tan, Greenpeace reveals the urgent mission of its global campaign calling on brands to stop using dirty palm oil in their products.

Add to that the star power of Emma Thompson, and this film will surely make a big impact on a wide audience.  

Brand: Greenpeace
Client: John Sauven, executive director
Agency: Mother
Director: Salon Alpin
Production company: Passion Animation Studios

