Pick of the week: Greenpeace's lovable orangutan reveals a hard-hitting message

The animated film does a good job of making the global crisis of rainforest destruction personal through an engaging, heartwarming story about a little girl who meets an orangutan.

Just as viewers become emotionally invested in the lovable character of Rang-tan, Greenpeace reveals the urgent mission of its global campaign calling on brands to stop using dirty palm oil in their products.

Add to that the star power of Emma Thompson, and this film will surely make a big impact on a wide audience.

Brand: Greenpeace

Client: John Sauven, executive director

Agency: Mother

Director: Salon Alpin

Production company: Passion Animation Studios