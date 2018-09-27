Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Habito's bold campaign takes mortgage seekers to heaven

Habito's ad campaign by Uncommon is proof that even the driest category can sparkle with creativity.

The hellish process of applying for a mortgage comes to life with a loud soundtrack and eye-popping animation, in which the unsuspecting protagonist has his very soul stolen from him. The dramatic story concludes with winged keys rising up to guide him to homeowner heaven. Accompanied by posters illustrated by Californian artist Jimbo Phillips, the campaign is fresh and full of energy. I can’t recall most financial ads, but I will remember this one. 

The work was created by Nina Beyers and Tom Espezel, and directed by Andy Baker through Strange Beast.  

Brand Habito
Client Abba Newbery, chief marketing officer
Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls