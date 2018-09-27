Pick of the Week: Habito's bold campaign takes mortgage seekers to heaven

The hellish process of applying for a mortgage comes to life with a loud soundtrack and eye-popping animation, in which the unsuspecting protagonist has his very soul stolen from him. The dramatic story concludes with winged keys rising up to guide him to homeowner heaven. Accompanied by posters illustrated by Californian artist Jimbo Phillips, the campaign is fresh and full of energy. I can’t recall most financial ads, but I will remember this one.

The work was created by Nina Beyers and Tom Espezel, and directed by Andy Baker through Strange Beast.

Brand Habito

Client Abba Newbery, chief marketing officer

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio