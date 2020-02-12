Pick of the Week: Heineken's witty ad is full of spirit of generosity

There’s a great, highly recognisable insight underpinning this ad: that while we have started to move past gendered codes of behaviour, they often still loom large over everyday situations.

It’s an idea reinforced through repetition here in a series of amusing vignettes telling the same story of men and women being wrongly profiled by busy waiters with no time to ask questions.

While the ad may well help female drinkers find the confidence to order the beverage they really want, it mostly comes across as a remarkable act of generosity from Heineken to its counterparts in the spirits industry: the main message I took was that it is time for us men to ditch banal mainstream beer brands in favour of resplendent mixed drinks, thus revealing our beautiful true selves to the world.

Brand Heineken

Title Cheers to all

Agency Publicis Italy

Creatives Michele Picci and Francesco Basile

Production company Iconoclast Paris

Director Megaforce