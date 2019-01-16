Simon Gwynn
Pick of the Week: Hiscox's micro-thriller educates and entertains

Information films go down better packaged in a surreal nightmare story.

The first step to winning the battle is to identify the enemy, and that’s why cyber crime is such a frightening threat: victims rarely know who is doing it or even fully understand what it is they are doing (let alone how). This three-minute film has the inspired idea to visualise the attacks hackers use by imagining how they’d look if the target was a high-street shop rather than an online business.

The simple, clear parallels it draws should be enlightening to even the most committed Luddite – but the film also whips up its own funny, weird little world that feels like it could contain the seeds of a decent Black Mirror episode.

Brand Hiscox
Title The hack
Client Olivia Hendrick, marketing director
Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Creatives Joshua Aitken, Vanessa Robinson

