Bearing in mind these are targeted ads, I can see this campaign hitting a home run on the effectiveness scale. It draws you in with a credible first-person narrative that ends up making you shudder with the most gruesome body scar I've seen in advertising.
Brand: Home Office
Agency: FCB Inferno
Title: _#KnifeFree
Client: Andy Tighe, director of communications
Pick of the week: Home Office gets personal with campaign fighting knife crime
Omar Oakes was won over by the disarming subtlety of the Home Office's anti-knife crime campaign.
