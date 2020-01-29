Pick of the Week: HSBC says bollocks to Brexit with homage to home

In light of the UK's long and emotionally draining departure from the European Union, HSBC has followed last year’s "We are not an island" campaign with an ad exploring the topic of national identity.

Narrated by Richard Ayoade and set to the tune of Consider Yourself from Oliver!, HSBC’s spot ponders whether home is "where your parents were born", "where you find yourself" or what's written "in your passport" – no doubt a nod the number of Irish passport applications filed since Brexit was first announced, which nearly doubled in the first six months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2015.

The spot ends with Ayoade officiating a same-sex marriage, when he concludes that home is simply "where your heart is".

All things considered, it’s seemingly a rubbish time to be British – the 20th annual Trust Barometer found the UK to come second to last in terms of levels of public trust (below Russia) owing to dishonest politics and unethical business practices. To rub salt in the wound, the National Audit Office this week deemed the government’s £46m Brexit campaign a waste of money.

Hailing from the North of Ireland, I’ve seen my fair share of drama over the concept of national identity so it’s great to see HSBC allowing people to choose their own "home".

Brand HSBC

Title Home to so much more

Agency Wunderman Thompson