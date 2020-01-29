Emmet McGonagle
Added 34 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: HSBC says bollocks to Brexit with homage to home

Ad asks the British public: "Where are you from?"

HSBC: ad focuses on the notion of home
HSBC: ad focuses on the notion of home

In light of the UK's long and emotionally draining departure from the European Union, HSBC has followed last year’s "We are not an island" campaign with an ad exploring the topic of national identity.

Narrated by Richard Ayoade and set to the tune of Consider Yourself from Oliver!, HSBC’s spot ponders whether home is "where your parents were born", "where you find yourself" or what's written "in your passport" – no doubt a nod the number of Irish passport applications filed since Brexit was first announced, which nearly doubled in the first six months of 2019 compared with the same period in 2015.

The spot ends with Ayoade officiating a same-sex marriage, when he concludes that home is simply "where your heart is".

All things considered, it’s seemingly a rubbish time to be British – the 20th annual Trust Barometer found the UK to come second to last in terms of levels of public trust (below Russia) owing to dishonest politics and unethical business practices. To rub salt in the wound, the National Audit Office this week deemed the government’s £46m Brexit campaign a waste of money.

Hailing from the North of Ireland, I’ve seen my fair share of drama over the concept of national identity so it’s great to see HSBC allowing people to choose their own "home".

Brand HSBC
Title Home to so much more
Agency Wunderman Thompson

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

January 27, 2020
Tasha Sullivan
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020