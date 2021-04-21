Pick of the Week: Iams’ app for lost dogs is a treat

The plight of lost dogs has been the focal point of at least two children’s films: Homeward Bound and Homeward Bound 2.

But the issue is also of significance in the real world – according to research from Petfinder, one in three pets will be lost at some point in their life.

That’s why pet food brand Iams has launched an innovative mobile app, NoseID, which aims to reunite lost dogs with their families through nose-scanning smartphone technology.

The app launched in its beta stage on Monday (19 April) in Nashville, but, with ambitions to go global in the not-too-distant future, the benefits of NoseID for dogs and pet owners could be substantial.

Just imagine how short Homeward Bound might have been had there been a handy app to find lost dogs.

There definitely wouldn’t have been a sequel, which would have been great for Michael J Fox’s career.

Brand Iams

Title “NoseID”

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey