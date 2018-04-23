Pick of the week: Ikea scores again with playful 'Ghosts' ad

With "Ghosts", about a gang of colourful spooks who gatecrash a dull house party, the brand and agency have created another beautiful ad that I want to watch over and over. The simplicity of adding colour and patterns among white sheets to bring the party alive shows off brilliant talent from the creative team. I also love the film’s playful nature – the ghosts remind me of children having fun while the parents are out.

Brand: Ikea

Agency: Mother

Client: Laurent Tiersen, Ikea UK and Ireland marketing manager

Title: Ghosts