Pick of the Week: Ikea's dreamy print ads celebrate joy of sleep

Okay I admit it, I am a huge fan of Ikea’s work. I cannot tell you how many times I have watched its dreamy “Beds” spot in particular. The brand’s ten-year partnership with Mother has created work that is a joy to behold, especially “The wonderful everyday” campaign.

These print ads are no different. Artfully styled and shot, these are striking images that will make people look twice. It also acts as an important reminder that in a world that feels increasingly complex, the simple things, like a good night’s sleep, are often the best.

Brand Ikea UK & Ireland

Title "Anti-ageing cream", "Energy drink", "Vitamin supplements"

Agency Mother

Production company The Miss Jones Agency