Gurjit Degun
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Ikea's environmental push comes at the right time

Ad by Mother shows people reduce, reuse and recycle.

Lockdown and the coronavirus may be dominating the news but addressing our environmental challenges remains as crucial as ever. So seeing this ad highlighting the changes we can make at home is a great way to kick-start the new year.

In true Ikea and Mother style, the film is engaging from the off and the uplifting nature (perhaps helped by the soundtrack Make it Better by The Barons) made me feel ready to put new habits in place to be more eco-friendly. The brand is definitely on its way to making frugality fashionable. 

Brand Ikea
Client Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager
Agency Mother
Director Tom Kuntz
Production company MJZ

