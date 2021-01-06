Pick of the Week: Ikea's environmental push comes at the right time

Lockdown and the coronavirus may be dominating the news but addressing our environmental challenges remains as crucial as ever. So seeing this ad highlighting the changes we can make at home is a great way to kick-start the new year.

In true Ikea and Mother style, the film is engaging from the off and the uplifting nature (perhaps helped by the soundtrack Make it Better by The Barons) made me feel ready to put new habits in place to be more eco-friendly. The brand is definitely on its way to making frugality fashionable.

Brand Ikea

Client Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager

Agency Mother

Director Tom Kuntz

Production company MJZ