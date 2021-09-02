Pick of the Week: IPC's #WeThe15 offers a pointed reminder for viewers

The Paralympics is nearly drawing to a close, and it’s a good time to remember that even well-meaning language can be degrading and put people on pedestals they do not want. Riffing off the patronising comments we often hear about the 15% of the global population who are disabled – “an inspiration”, “so brave”, “superheroes” – Adam & Eve/DDB’s ad for the International Paralympic Committee is a pointed reminder of this.

Created by Selma Ahmed and Genevieve Gransden, the ad flicks through a montage of disabled people going about their everyday business. Pushing prams, killing houseplants by accident, indulging in a bit of reality TV, and other not-so-sanitary programmes, the ad is a far cry from the sentimentalised vision of their struggle and strife to get through life.

“#WeThe15”, the people who participate in the programme, remind viewers they are “not special”, they are just like everyone else, and until others stop using the kind of language that patronises and demeans them, the barrier between “us” and “them” will remain.

Brand International Paralympic Committee

Title #WeThe15

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Created by Selma Ahmed, Genevieve Gransden, Edward Usher and Xander Hart

Director Sam Pilling

Production company Pulse