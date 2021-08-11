Pick of the Week: It’s nice to not be battered by stereotypes in BrewDog’s Beer For All

In positioning itself as a brand for all, BrewDog has cleverly done away with the stereotypical beer-drinkers in ads... by amalgamating all of them together.

No cliched father-and-son moments or laughing hipsters for this ad – instead the brand has decided to target “meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegetarians-that-lie”, “people who believe in aliens, in god, in nothing” and “guys who almost certainly own a snake”.

The ad, the first created by Droga5 London, which won the brief earlier this year, paints a humorous picture of the “everyone else” we realise are traditionally left out of the typical beer ad remit.

True to form, BrewDog’s cheeky nature shines through at the last minute with a hearty diss at Heineken. As a vegetarian-that-lies, I have one thing to say and that is LOL.

Brand BrewDog

Title Beer for All

Agency Droga5

Director Jeff Low

Production company Biscuit