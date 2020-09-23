Pick of the Week: ITV shows what it means to be true to your word

We live in an age of social-media outrage. But even by the standard of Twitter shitstorms, a dance performance on a TV entertainment show gaining more than 24,000 complaints is pretty remarkable.

I have no doubt that some of these complainants have not even seen Diversity’s performance. But seriously: imagine being so offended by other people seeking justice that you feel obliged to file a complaint?

ITV released a statement supporting Diversity the day after the transmission. But last Saturday, the broadcaster doubled down and bought full-page ads in national newspapers to show it is standing by the group.

And no-one can accuse ITV of any bandwagon-jumping. Earlier in the year, it launched a series of films showing black voices, including MP David Lammy, and set out several steps to boost opportunities for underrepresented groups across the business and on screen.

That beautifully crafted line in the ad, “We are changed by what we see. Just as we are changed when we are seen”, was first uttered by Sir Trevor McDonald in ITV’s “More than TV” spot last year – and it remains true and heartfelt.

Some things are worth fighting for and ITV is telling us – and the generations to come – that before we can truly grapple with the struggles of this world, they must first be shown.

