Yasmin Arrigo
Added 9 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: ITV's silent ad break is golden

The channel's "Britain get talking" campaign makes a bold statement without uttering a word.


ITV’s "Britain get talking" boldly harnesses the silence around mental health in a clever campaign that is perfectly pitched.

Everything about this work is on point – from choosing to disrupt a family-friendly teatime show by pausing Britain’s Got Talent to having Ant & Dec, who are relatable to both kids and parents, present the uncomfortable fact about the sharp rise in anxiety and depression among children. 

The film that followed the unprecedented minute of silence carefully crafts a powerful message without uttering a word and the finishing touch of coupling this with a series of silent ads creates some much-needed space for conversations that need to happen at home. Bravo. 

Brand ITV
Title Britain get talking
Agency Uncommon Creative Studio
Director Nez
Production company Pulse Films

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why employee experience matters

Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

October 07, 2019