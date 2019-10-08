Pick of the Week: ITV's silent ad break is golden



ITV’s "Britain get talking" boldly harnesses the silence around mental health in a clever campaign that is perfectly pitched.

Everything about this work is on point – from choosing to disrupt a family-friendly teatime show by pausing Britain’s Got Talent to having Ant & Dec, who are relatable to both kids and parents, present the uncomfortable fact about the sharp rise in anxiety and depression among children.

The film that followed the unprecedented minute of silence carefully crafts a powerful message without uttering a word and the finishing touch of coupling this with a series of silent ads creates some much-needed space for conversations that need to happen at home. Bravo.

Brand ITV

Title Britain get talking

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Director Nez

Production company Pulse Films