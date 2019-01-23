Pick of the Week: ITV's stylish campaign celebrates great storytelling

ITV has not always been immediately associated with great creativity. But the broadcaster’s new campaign, by Uncommon Creative Studio, elevates its advertising to a different class. Two familiar characters – Roger Allam as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday from Endeavour and Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope from Vera – deliver compelling monologues that highlight the power of storytelling. Stylish, well-written and gorgeously shot – I can’t wait to see the other characters who take the spotlight during this campaign.

Brand ITV

Title Great characters make great drama

Client Rufus Radcliffe, chief marketing officer

Agency Uncommon Creative Studio

Director James Marsh

Production company Pulse Films