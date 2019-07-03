Emmet McGonagle
Pick of the Week: Joan Collins ghosts Kevin Bacon in Three's campaign

It's anchors away for Dynasty's Dame Joan Collins as she gives the nation some less-than-motherly advice.


While Robert De Niro continues to jump from ad to ad like it’s going out of style, Three manages to wrangle national icon Joan Collins on board (or, in this case, on deck) for a sassy seaside spot.

Lounging on a yacht in St Tropez, the four-time divorcee spills the beans on her search for "the one". "I’ve never settled for anyone or anything which didn’t float my boat," she explains while picking out the perfect neckerchief and dodging texts from EE frontman Kevin Bacon.

Collins' performance walks a fine line between elegant and cutthroat, and Three delivers a memorable and ultimately very British campaign.

Joanna Lumley, watch out – there’s a new posh player in town.

Brand Three
Title Ditch and switch
Agency Gravity Road
Creative Sophie Cullinane
Director Chris Faith

