Pick of the Week: John Lewis' Elton John tribute is a new take on a classic formula

John Lewis’ much-anticipated Christmas ad always attracts haters, but I have to tip my metaphorical hat to the brand and Adam & Eve/DDB again for keeping the bar so high. This is a beautiful piece of craft superbly directed by Seb Edwards and the ease of the narrative belies the labour involved. The choice of Elton John, and the device to tell his story backwards, keeps the campaign fresh while harking back to the heritage of the brand, which has used John’s songs in two previous ads.

The retailer's festive ad is the most picked apart work of any season, sometimes triggering naysayers who predict the death of the Christmas epic. But reinventing a campaign year after year is a rare feat and capturing national interest with emotional storytelling can only be good for this industry’s reputation.

Brand John Lewis

Title The boy and the piano

Client Craig Inglis, customer director, John Lewis & Partners

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland

Director Seb Edwards

Production company Academy