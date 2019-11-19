Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the Week: John Lewis and Waitrose are a match made in Christmas ad heaven

The brands' first joint festive campaign introduces a new memorable star.


The first joint Christmas campaign from John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners holds on to all the magic that has made the former’s ads a cornerstone of the festive season. The story of Edgar, an overexcited dragon who loves the holiday so much that he can’t contain his fiery breath, will melt even those cold hearts that have grown tired of Christmas ads (speaking from personal experience).

It also kicks up the humour from previous spots, with laugh-out-loud scenes such as the villagers diving under a table at the sight of Edgar, who has already accidentally ruined several celebrations. 

Weaving in shots of food, most notably the Christmas pudding that the eager dragon delivers at the end, seamlessly integrates the two brands. This is Adam & Eve/DDB and director Dougal Wilson doing what they do best during advertising’s favourite season. Hats off also to Untold Studios’ animation mastery, which created a special character we won’t soon forget. 

Title "Excitable Edgar"
Brands John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners
Clients Craig Inglis, customer director, John Lewis & Partners; Martin George, customer director, Waitrose & Partners
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creative Simon Lloyd
Director Dougal Wilson
Production company Blink

