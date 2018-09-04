Pick of the week: John Lewis and Waitrose's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is full of heart

But that happened with the premiere of the first joint ad from John Lewis and Waitrose this week, and clocking in at two minutes and 30 seconds, that’s no easy feat. The performances of the children, directed with Dougal Wilson’s signature warmth and charm, hit exactly the right notes. Full of heart and humour without being brash, this big, beautifully-crafted production stands as a piece of entertainment in its own right. With fresh brand identities, John Lewis and Waitrose are back on form.

It was created by Adam & Eve/DDB’s Tim Vance and Paul Knott and directed by Wilson through Blink.

Brands: John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners

Title: Bohemian Rhapsody

Clients: Craig Inglis and Martin George

Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB