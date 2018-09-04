Brittaney Kiefer
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: John Lewis and Waitrose's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is full of heart

I can't remember the last time I saw friends who don't work in the industry pay attention for the entire length of an ad, laughing along the way.

But that happened with the premiere of the first joint ad from John Lewis and Waitrose this week, and clocking in at two minutes and 30 seconds, that’s no easy feat. The performances of the children, directed with Dougal Wilson’s signature warmth and charm, hit exactly the right notes. Full of heart and humour without being brash, this big, beautifully-crafted production stands as a piece of entertainment in its own right. With fresh brand identities, John Lewis and Waitrose are back on form.

It was created by Adam & Eve/DDB’s Tim Vance and Paul Knott and directed by Wilson through Blink.

Brands: John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners
Title: Bohemian Rhapsody
Clients: Craig Inglis and Martin George
Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

AGENCY
Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

Promoted

September 04, 2018

Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference