Pick of the Week: John Lewis and Waitrose's Christmas film is a tonic for our souls



After a year during which everything changed, John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners and their agency Adam & Eve/DDB have aced a difficult brief. To stay true to the brand and its advertising heritage without it coming over self-congratulatory or insensitive in the current climate was a tough ask.

"Give a little love" starts in a familiar way and your brain immediately jumps to the likely ending before being taken in a different direction. The heart-warming scenes of people giving a little love seamlessly melt into to each other. The sentimentality is refreshingly cut through with clever touches such as the boy with heart-shaped hair and a hedgehog with aspirations to be a pigeon.

Alhough it's not as overtly weepy as some in the canon, it made me sob cathartic tears of pain and – dare I say it – hope.

Brands John Lewis & Partners, Waitrose & Partners

Clients Claire Pointon, director of customer, John Lewis & Partners; Martin George, customer director, Waitrose & Partners

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

Creatives Matt Gay, Feargal Balance, Genevieve Grandsen, Selma Ahmed

Director Oscar Hudson

Production company Pulse Films