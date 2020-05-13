Pick of the Week: Just Eat does it Doggystyle



Ah, the dog days of lockdown – those endless hours spent staring at a sourdough starter or waiting for the perfect rise on that banana bread.

Tapping in to the nation’s appetite for both culinary content and some much-needed light-heartedness, Just Eat delivers with perfect timing in this cheeky spot featuring one hungry Dogg.

Created by McCann London, the ad follows Snoop as he effortlessly raps his way through the food-delivery service’s multifarious menu options, in an alternative take on the brand’s original "Did somebody say Just Eat" jingle.

Both silly and slick in equal measure, the remix is something of an earworm – so I hear you, Doggfather, and this Friday I await a "deliveree" of "tacos to the chateau".

Brand Just Eat

Title Did somebody say Just Eat

Agency McCann London

Creatives James Crosby, William Cottam

Director Francois Rousselet

Production company Riff Raff