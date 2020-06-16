Pick of the Week: Justice4Grenfell issues powerful reminder on third anniversary

It has been three years since the Grenfell Tower fire, the UK’s deadliest residential fire since World War II. The disaster killed 72 people and left 293 without a home, but the government’s already slow response was further delayed by Covid-19. Meanwhile, at least 300 tower blocks in England still have similar cladding systems to those that spread the fire at Grenfell.

Justice4Grenfell and its agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty have done a good job keeping the tragedy front of mind on each subsequent anniversary and this year was no exception. The organisation brought the 72 victims back into the news by asking publications to donate column space in print to a typographical tower of the names. Outdoor media companies also donated billboard sites to display the names.

With a clear and simple creative idea, the work was well art directed and made effective use of empty space. Ultimately, this campaign serves as a powerful memorial to those who lost their lives and a timely reminder that justice is still a long way off.

Client Yvette Williams, co-founder and co-ordinator, Justice4Grenfell

Agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Creatives Ben Edwards, Guy Hobbs