Pick of the Week: Kurupt FM gives redemption to Santander



Ant & Dec – get out the way. Having foisted on the world the questionable Bank of Antandec, Santander and Engine more than redeem themselves with this series of sick films featuring Kurupt FM.

"MC Grindah’s deadliest dupes" authentically brings the much-loved and much-missed cast of the Bafta-winning People Just Do Nothing in a campaign that applies a light and humorous touch to the issue of fraud awareness among younger people.

Client Keith Moor, chief marketing officer

Agency Engine

Creatives Chris Da Roza & Hugo Isaacs, Naz Nazli & Alex Ball

Director Benjamin Green

Production company Roughcut