Pick of the Week: Kyiv agency Banda shows the world why it should #standwithukraine

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, the rest of the world has helplessly observed the destruction online and on TV.

The plea put forward by Kyiv-based creative agency Banda asking people to #standwithukraine is a harrowing but necessary call to action.

The 60-second film, with civilians at its heart, uses real footage and photographs of the war zone to humanise the headlines and emphasise the devastating impact of the invasion.

Using images of a mother breastfeeding her child, a man kneeling in front of a tank and crowds chanting and waving the Ukrainian flag, the film embodies exactly why Ukraine will not surrender.

The scenes in Kyiv highlight the power and resilience of the capital, which is facing unimaginable torment. Banda takes inspiration from those facing the invasion and is asking people across the globe to share the film with the hashtag #standwithukraine.

It has, unsurprisingly, touched the hearts of many: at the time of writing the video had more than 1.9 million views on Instagram.

Banda’s hard-hitting film has ignited a wave of support for Ukraine while also educating the world on the human cost of the invasion, all in under a minute’s worth of footage.

Title #standwithukraine

Agency Banda