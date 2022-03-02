Charlotte Rawlings
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Kyiv agency Banda shows the world why it should #standwithukraine

The 60-second film emphasises the human cost of Putin's invasion.

Banda: is asking people to share the film with the hashtag #standwithukraine
Banda: is asking people to share the film with the hashtag #standwithukraine

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, the rest of the world has helplessly observed the destruction online and on TV.

The plea put forward by Kyiv-based creative agency Banda asking people to #standwithukraine is a harrowing but necessary call to action.

The 60-second film, with civilians at its heart, uses real footage and photographs of the war zone to humanise the headlines and emphasise the devastating impact of the invasion.

Using images of a mother breastfeeding her child, a man kneeling in front of a tank and crowds chanting and waving the Ukrainian flag, the film embodies exactly why Ukraine will not surrender.

The scenes in Kyiv highlight the power and resilience of the capital, which is facing unimaginable torment. Banda takes inspiration from those facing the invasion and is asking people across the globe to share the film with the hashtag #standwithukraine.

It has, unsurprisingly, touched the hearts of many: at the time of writing the video had more than 1.9 million views on Instagram.

Banda’s hard-hitting film has ignited a wave of support for Ukraine while also educating the world on the human cost of the invasion, all in under a minute’s worth of footage.

Title #standwithukraine

Agency Banda

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Connected TV: myth-busting and future-proofing

Promoted

March 01, 2022
Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

Promoted

March 01, 2022
What we can learn from an elephant

What we can learn from an elephant

Promoted

February 24, 2022
OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

OMG’s Dan Clays on advertising and its economic recovery

Promoted

February 21, 2022