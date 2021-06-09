Fayola Douglas
Pick of the Week: Ladbrokes' drummers capture the excitement around Euro 2020

It’s not just a game, it's freedom.

Ladbrokes: drummers appear in different match viewing scenarios
At a time when messages about togetherness are coming thick and fast, Ladbrokes manages to own the term in a way that resonated more than most.

As crowds of drummers slam their sticks to the beat of Rock & Roll Queen by The Subways we see them on the pitch, the commentary box, bus stops and living rooms.

The spot by Neverland captures the excitement around Euro 2020, shifting focus from the excitement from placing a bet to the excitement of the game itself. Euro 2020 has become a tournament that stands for so much more than just football, it's a shift in focus away from the divisiveness of the pandemic and on to the togetherness of experiences.

Ladbrokes sweetened the offer by showing its support for the music industry through a partnership with #WeMakeEvents which will see it light up iconic music venues across the country in red, to signal the industry's emergency. It has also pledged a significant donation to support the #WeMakeEvents campaign to help areas of live entertainment outside of sports return to their former glory.

Agency Neverland
Director Sam Brown
Production company Rogue Films

