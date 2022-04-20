Jamie Rossouw
Pick of the Week: Let’s not Shelter the truth about renting

Pablo's ad raises awareness in the best possible way – humour.

Shelter: Ad shines a spotlight on the issues renters have to deal with
Shelter's latest work gave me an “if I don't laugh I might cry” type of reaction. 

The excellent use of dark humour was spot on and eye-opening. It shone a light on the unbelievable struggles renters have to go through (because renting isn't stressful enough).

The frightening truth is, as absurd as the scenarios in the film sound, they are indeed true stories reported to Shelter by private renters. 

Contaminated drinking water any more? I think not.

The star, comedian Rory Marshall, embodied a letting agent to a tee with his boyish charm and smarmy attitude.

The ad helps raise awareness in the best way possible; sometimes a sad sappy story is hard to watch and can turn people off. By using humour as a tool, Pablo and Shelter have left viewers with a memorable impression.

The ad finishes off with: “Millions of people are at the mercy of a broken renting system; it’s time to fix renting for good.”

At the end of the day issues surrounding the conditions in which people are forced to live are no laughing matter. 

Brand Shelter

Title “Only Choice Lettings”

Agency Pablo

Director Andrew Gaynord

April 14, 2022