Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Libresse ad gives a middle finger to women's body shaming

The brand celebrates vulvas in all their shapes and sizes.

When girls as young as nine are requesting labiaplasty, a campaign like Libresse’s ode to vulvas feels long overdue. The brand has a track record of body-positive, bold advertising, but this spot strikes an even more joyful tone, celebrating women’s genitals in all their shapes and sizes. The creative direction by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, choice of Take Yo' Praise and direction by Kim Gehrig are all spot on.

I love this film and its effort to change the narrative about women's bodies. Hopefully, femcare advertising will never be the same after this.

Brand Libresse
Title Viva la vulva 
Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Creatives Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira 
Director Kim Gehrig
Production company Somesuch

