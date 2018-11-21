Pick of the Week: Libresse ad gives a middle finger to women's body shaming

When girls as young as nine are requesting labiaplasty, a campaign like Libresse’s ode to vulvas feels long overdue. The brand has a track record of body-positive, bold advertising, but this spot strikes an even more joyful tone, celebrating women’s genitals in all their shapes and sizes. The creative direction by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, choice of Take Yo' Praise and direction by Kim Gehrig are all spot on.

I love this film and its effort to change the narrative about women's bodies. Hopefully, femcare advertising will never be the same after this.

Brand Libresse

Title Viva la vulva

Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Creatives Caio Giannella and Diego de Oliveira

Director Kim Gehrig

Production company Somesuch