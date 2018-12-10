Pick of the Week: Lidl's sass deserves kudos

TBWA\London’s work for Lidl has been a mixed bag over the past six years, but at its best, it has been full of irreverent wit. So it’s great to see the brand trolling its pricier rivals in this outdoor campaign, which purports to obscure ads for Marks & Spencer and Waitrose with retorts from Lidl.

It may seem like a simple idea – but any campaign that prompts people to ask "Are they allowed to do that?" has more to it than meets the eye. They are allowed to do that, FYI, because those aren’t real ads being "covered over" but mock-ups that nicely capture the essence of smug superority of both of those brands.

Brand Lidl

Client

Agency TBWA\London