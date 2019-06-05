Pick of the Week: Lucozade inspires pride for the Lionesses



Here’s why I bloody love this spot: the reworked lyrics cleverly show some of the challenges and prejudices that women’s football has had to endure in order to be taken seriously.

The performances by the players show that their passion, commitment and skill in the game are more than a match for the men’s team. And their pride in wearing the Three Lions (or Lionesses) shirt is evident throughout. Come on England!

The work was created by Matt Tassell and Marc Owens and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films.

Brand Lucozade Sport

Title Three Lionesses

Client Claire Keaveny, head of marketing

Agency Grey London

Creatives Matt Tassell, Marc Owens

Director Jack Driscoll

Production company Academy