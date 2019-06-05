Jeremy Lee
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Lucozade inspires pride for the Lionesses

The new song shows just how much the players have had to overcome.


Here’s why I bloody love this spot: the reworked lyrics cleverly show some of the challenges and prejudices that women’s football has had to endure in order to be taken seriously.

The performances by the players show that their passion, commitment and skill in the game are more than a match for the men’s team. And their pride in wearing the Three Lions (or Lionesses) shirt is evident throughout. Come on England!

The work was created by Matt Tassell and Marc Owens and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films. 

Brand Lucozade Sport
Title Three Lionesses
Client Claire Keaveny, head of marketing
Agency Grey London
Creatives Matt Tassell, Marc Owens
Director Jack Driscoll 
Production company Academy

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019
"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019