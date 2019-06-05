Pick of the Week: Lucozade inspires pride for the Lionesses

Here’s why I bloody love this spot: the reworked lyrics cleverly show some of the challenges and prejudices that women’s football has had to endure in order to be taken seriously.
The performances by the players show that their passion, commitment and skill in the game are more than a match for the men’s team. And their pride in wearing the Three Lions (or Lionesses) shirt is evident throughout. Come on England!
The work was created by Matt Tassell and Marc Owens and directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films.
Brand Lucozade Sport
Title Three Lionesses
Client Claire Keaveny, head of marketing
Agency Grey London
Creatives Matt Tassell, Marc Owens
Director Jack Driscoll
Production company Academy