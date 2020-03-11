Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Lurpak's timely message spreads hope

The ad is a love letter to cooks in a chaotic world.


In the middle of another coronavirus-induced anxiety spiral, I watched this ad for butter. Lurpak’s campaign champions cooks as heroes, and with tantalising food shots and a witty script, it proved a welcome distraction from the chaos that ensues every time I scroll Twitter. 

Who could have guessed that the brand’s message would have felt so timely: that the simple act of making and sharing food, when the world is going to shit and we might be stuck at home, can be a source of hope. So, instead of panicking, I will take Lurpak’s advice and go make someone a frittata. 

Brand Lurpak
Title Where there are cooks, there is hope
Agency Wieden & Kennedy London
Creatives Tom Bender, Tom Corcoran
Director Kim Gehrig
Production company Somesuch

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
MEDIA
How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

Promoted

March 09, 2020
MEDIA
Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

Promoted

March 06, 2020
How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

Promoted

March 05, 2020