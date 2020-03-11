Pick of the Week: Lurpak's timely message spreads hope



In the middle of another coronavirus-induced anxiety spiral, I watched this ad for butter. Lurpak’s campaign champions cooks as heroes, and with tantalising food shots and a witty script, it proved a welcome distraction from the chaos that ensues every time I scroll Twitter.

Who could have guessed that the brand’s message would have felt so timely: that the simple act of making and sharing food, when the world is going to shit and we might be stuck at home, can be a source of hope. So, instead of panicking, I will take Lurpak’s advice and go make someone a frittata.

Brand Lurpak

Title Where there are cooks, there is hope

Agency Wieden & Kennedy London

Creatives Tom Bender, Tom Corcoran

Director Kim Gehrig

Production company Somesuch