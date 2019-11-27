Simon Gwynn
Pick of the Week: M&S's jumper dance is rather moreish

Jump Around has far more replay value than a certain 80s power ballad doing the rounds at the moment (sorry).


No doubt plenty of people (both industry types and normals) will have been a bit bemused on first seeing Marks & Spencer clothing and home’s first Christmas spot, which is a tonal shift for the brand, doesn’t have any big storytelling ideas and, in some respects, is not very Christmassy.

But the wacky, impressive choreography, tight editing and, of course, wise choice of vintage banger make it incredibly rewatchable – a rare feat for a TV campaign. 

The fun follow-up, by delivering the same thing with some new visual jokes and a fizzle of wordplay, extends the campaign’s ability to remain engaging before Jump Around inevitably starts to become unbearable.

M&S has hit on a winning formula here and I hope it is planning to bring a couple more well-selected classic tunes to our ad breaks in the next year.

Brand Marks & Spencer
Title "Go jumpers for Christmas" and "Go pyjamas for Christmas"
Agency Odd
Creatives Turhan Osman and Nick Stickland
Production companies Cherry Studios, Object & Animal
Directors Jake Nava, Natalie Rae

