Maria Iu
Pick of the Week: Macmillan shows the hard work away from Covid

As hospitals struggle to cope, Macmillan’s work on cancer care is more vital than ever.

We have all seen – or, rather, are all seeing – Covid-19’s tragic impact on people fighting other, often very serious, illnesses (most notably cancer) and the plunge in funding for charities doing vital work in support.

Non-urgent operations are being cancelled as hospitals are overwhelmed. In London, University College Hospital is having to turn more areas into intensive care units and, this week, Barts Health NHS Trust was forced to cancel even urgent cancer surgeries.

This is why Macmillan Cancer Support is more needed than ever. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s spot beautifully shows all the work Macmillan does behind the scenes – not the things you see every day on the news; just the staff toiling away quietly, making people laugh, brightening up a child’s day.

Max Richter’s powerful, unrelenting music perfectly accompanies the vignettes of staff tirelessly supporting patients and their families. With spring forming the inspiration for the score (and its Vivaldi original), let's hope that, as that season approaches, we are able not only to finally move beyond the worst period for hospitals but also embrace its connotations of renewal, life and hope.

Brand Macmilan Cancer Support
Title Whatever it takes
Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Creatives Benjamin Polkinghorne, Scott Kelly
Director Jonathan Alric
Production company Iconoclast

