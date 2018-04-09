Pick of the week: Mariah Carey is the 'hero' of Hostelworld's new ad

Mariah Carey is the dictionary definition of diva. Sorry Beyoncé, sorry Gaga. This is why she is the perfect face for Hostelworld's new campaign.

"Even divas are believers" is hilarious – from Carey's blatant disgust at being booked into a hostel to her awkward lift encounter with a shirtless guest brushing his teeth. However, her anger is soon turned into a Vision of Love as she discovers a private room, free wi-fi and a cocktail bar.

After her emotions have turned in favour of the Barcelona hostel, the queen of Christmas then delights us with a performance of her 1995 hit Fantasy, which is accompanied with golden sequins, a dove and excellent hairography.

Hostel doubters will be sparse after watching this latest spoof by Lucky Generals.

(I'm not even sorry for dropping the Mariah song titles.)

Brand: Hostelworld

Agency: Lucky Generals

Title: Even divas are believers