Pick of the Week: Marmite brings us a new product with a bang

People spending less time outdoors hasn’t stopped the brand from getting inventive with a billboard.

Marmite: billboard appeared in Woolwich
There’s a reason why Marmite wins so many advertising awards.

Its long-running “love/hate” proposition has seeped so much into popular culture that Marmite has entered the vernacular as an adjective to describe anything divisive.

But why stick with one concept? Marmite and its agency, Adam & Eve/DDB, consistently come up with funny and frankly bonkers ideas that appear to have little connection to the brand, from mind control to DNA research to – my personal favourite – animal-rescue spoofs

This out-of-home execution, promoting the new Dynamite variant, proudly sits in this canon. At a time when people worry about the state of the out-of-home medium, since people have been under lockdown restrictions, the brand has bet on a high-impact ad to generate chat, even if you haven’t seen the Woolwich billboard in real life.

And it doesn’t even rely on all the fancy high-tech bells and whistles that digital out-of-home offers these days – just a 48-sheet, a flying lid and an unfortunately placed car. 

It reminds me of those classic Araldite ads from the 1980s – and I can’t give higher praise than that. 

Brand Marmite
Title Dynamite
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Writer Alex Lucas
Art director Jon Farley

