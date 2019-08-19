Jeremy Lee
Pick of the Week: Marmite burns Australian Ashes tour

Marmite trolls Vegemite and the cheating Australian Ashes team and is now more loved than ever.

Marmite: special sandpaper
The involvement of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in a shameful ball-tampering scandal has not been forgotten by the otherwise good-natured crowds of England fans, who have come out to jeer them at Edgbaston and Lord’s. It’s likely that they’ll receive similar treatment at Headingley this week.

So it’s really pleasing to see Marmite get involved in the sledging with Vegemite throughout the tour. This latest installation features a piece of branded sandpaper and the tagline: "We won’t be tampering with it."

If Jofra Archer continues his excellent form, there might also be a joke somewhere about the Australians being careful not to lose their heads.

Brand Marmite
Title Tactical Vegemite
Agency Adam & Eve/DDB
Creatives Simon Vicars and Andre Sallowicz

