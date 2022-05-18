Pick of the Week: McCann's musical-inspired animation gives all the feels

While a piano interlude and backing singer harmonies set the scene for this musical-inspired ad, glitz and jazz hands don't take centre stage in "The Feelings", McCann Health London’s work for The Laura Hyde Foundation, which aims to ensure all healthcare staff have access to mental health support.

Rather, it's an emotion-fuelled musical that focuses on the trauma experienced by healthcare workers in their daily work.

With an animated character for each different emotion – Deep Sadness, Black Cloud, Dead Numb, Jangle Clanger, Rising Dread, Power Less and Red Rage – each "feeling" uses spoken word to explain the difficulty of their job, to great effect.

From a paramedic dealing with a case of cot death who cries in the toilet – cue a backing singer interjection of Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River – to “Doctor Rising Dread”, who “feels sick to my stomach when I lie in bed” thinking ahead to work the next day.

And for those who find musicals a little queasy, there is even a cynical moment in among the emoting, when Red Rage shouts “stop singing, it’s so ****ing annoying!”. “I think you might be misplacing some anger,” Dead Numb replies, making him confront his fit of fury.

Casting emotions as characters is a format that has worked for Disney Pixar, and McCann’s ad uses it to great effect. Breaking down a complex set of circumstances makes it easier to recognise, relate to, and talk about, while the backdrop of a musical amplifies the pathos. As the number crescendos, the characters reach a breaking point and a realisation. Maybe the viewer will too.

Brand The Laura Hyde Foundation

Title “The Feelings”

Agency McCann Health London

Director Niceshit