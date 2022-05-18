Nicola Merrifield
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: McCann's musical-inspired animation gives all the feels

Characters depict individual emotions felt by healthcare workers in this campaign with hints of Disney's Inside Out.

Warning warning – code red: Dr. Rising Dread represents associated panic
Warning warning – code red: Dr. Rising Dread represents associated panic

While a piano interlude and backing singer harmonies set the scene for this musical-inspired ad, glitz and jazz hands don't take centre stage in "The Feelings", McCann Health London’s work for The Laura Hyde Foundation, which aims to ensure all healthcare staff have access to mental health support. 

Rather, it's an emotion-fuelled musical that focuses on the trauma experienced by healthcare workers in their daily work.

With an animated character for each different emotion – Deep Sadness, Black Cloud, Dead Numb, Jangle Clanger, Rising Dread, Power Less and Red Rage – each "feeling" uses spoken word to explain the difficulty of their job, to great effect.

From a paramedic dealing with a case of cot death who cries in the toilet – cue a backing singer interjection of Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River – to “Doctor Rising Dread”, who “feels sick to my stomach when I lie in bed” thinking ahead to work the next day.

And for those who find musicals a little queasy, there is even a cynical moment in among the emoting, when Red Rage shouts “stop singing, it’s so ****ing annoying!”. “I think you might be misplacing some anger,” Dead Numb replies, making him confront his fit of fury. 

Casting emotions as characters is a format that has worked for Disney Pixar, and McCann’s ad uses it to great effect. Breaking down a complex set of circumstances makes it easier to recognise, relate to, and talk about, while the backdrop of a musical amplifies the pathos. As the number crescendos, the characters reach a breaking point and a realisation. Maybe the viewer will too. 

Brand The Laura Hyde Foundation

Title “The Feelings”

Agency McCann Health London

Director Niceshit

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

May 16, 2022
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022