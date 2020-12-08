Kate Magee
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: McDonald’s tells heartwarming tale of teen embracing his inner child

The animated spot is a moving take on the complicated emotions of teenagers.

McDonald’s heartwarming, animated Christmas spot tells the story of a mother trying to encourage her teenager to put down his tech devices and enjoy their seasonal traditions.

Throughout, you can see his inner child desperate to have fun with her before his teenage brain stops him from joining in. Spoiler alert: she eventually gets through to him.

This is a moving and beautifully crafted ad paired with a great soundtrack. It’s interesting to see the focus on an older child in a Christmas ad, and it’s a nice message for all of us to keep our inner child alive.

Brand McDonald’s
Title Inner child
Client Michelle Graham-Clare, vice-president of marketing
Agency Leo Burnett London
Creatives Steph Ellis, Rory Hall
Director Againstallodds
Production company Passion Pictures

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The 2020 Christmas Quiz

The 2020 Christmas Quiz

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
How FELIX® brought a bit of happiness to cat lovers during Covid

How FELIX® brought a bit of happiness to cat lovers during Covid

Promoted

December 08, 2020
How would you describe your brand-agency relationship?

How would you describe your brand-agency relationship?

Promoted

December 08, 2020
The pandemic, outdoor media and the lessons of ‘troubulous’ times

The pandemic, outdoor media and the lessons of ‘troubulous’ times

Promoted

December 07, 2020