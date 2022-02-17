Imogen Watson
Pick of the Week: Mind-reading Amazon Alexa is a comedy genius

More Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost screentime, please.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost playfully show how they interact with Alexa at home
What if technology could read your mind? Yes, it sounds like a Black Mirror plot, but as artificial intelligence grows in sophistication, it's natural that people contemplate its potential and perils. 

This Amazon spot imagines a world where it's quite plausible that Alexa can do exactly that. All wrapped up with a firm warning that Alexa’s ability to set up your home for game day is just enough wizardry. 

UK shop Lucky Generals has scored a touchdown with this entertaining follow-up to Michael B Jordan as Alexa. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost show natural chemistry, delivered with all the punchy humour you'd expect from an SNL sketch. 

Was this the best Super Bowl ad? You read my mind.

I'll have a nice chilled glass of rosé, please, Alexa. 

Brand Amazon Alexa
Title Mind Reader
Agency Lucky Generals
Production company Hungryman LA 
Director Wayne McClammy

