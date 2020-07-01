Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Moneysupermarket finally finds its calm

Work by Engine moves on the campaign about finding financial serenity.

At last Engine has pulled together a decent ad for this brand. The strategy behind this campaign – highlighting how Moneysupermarket.com can help users remain calm about their finances – has always been on point, but the creative has fallen short. Until now, that is.

The ad has a bit of humour but also actually shows what being calm is all about (look at that bull’s face). Previous iterations have felt all over the place and been so hectic that I’ve changed the channel as soon as they began.

Opening with the idiom "a bull in a China shop", it goes on to show the chilled-out animal while humans go berserk around it. Coupled with a voiceover by comedian Matt Berry, the execution is definitely a winner for Moneysupermarket and Engine.

Title Money Calm Bull
Brand Moneysupermarket.com
Client Lloyd Page, marketing director
Agency Engine
Creatives Charlie Gee, Tian Murphy
Director Nick Ball
Production company Blink

