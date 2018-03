The spot taps into ‘80s nostalgia and gets a laugh by showing an elated Action Man dancing in the desert and stripping down to his blue underpants. In the same tradition as Skeletor and He-Man, a pole-dancing builder and a twerking businessman in heels, this is entertainment to rival the TV programmes during which it airs. Moneysupermarket’s next agency will have big shoes to fill.

Brand: Moneysupermarket.com

Client: Darren Bentley, marketing director

Agency: Mother