Pick of the week: Mother made a comedy song with a serious message to fight trolling

Mother took the right approach in a campaign fighting back against online trolls.

The agency counters the dark, toxic tactics of trolls with a light-hearted, funny spoof song that aims to get online abuse recognised as a public health issue. Featuring vocals from celebrities such as comedian Miranda Hart and singer Charlotte Church, the song was broadcast for the first time during BBC Radio 4 Womans Hour as part of the programme’s #TakeBackConTROLL series. It was made in response to the trolling experiences of four women and serves as a creative solution to help them reclaim their online identities and bring this modern problem into the spotlight. 

Brand: BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour
Title: Save Our Trolls
Agency: Mother London

 

