Pick of the Week: Nike ad starts enlightening discussion on 'crazy' women

Not only does this powerful spot showcase a variety of brilliant female athletes, it also calls out the fact that – even in today’s supposedly enlightened world – women’s emotions are still dismissed, belittled or seen as threatening.

As the ad’s narrator, Serena Williams, says, women are often discredited as nuts, dramatic, delusional, unhinged and – if they are angry – hysterical, irrational and crazy.

But as Soraya Chemaly writes in Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger: "A society that does not respect women’s anger is one that does not respect women; not as human beings, thinkers, knowers, active participants or citizens."

So well done, Nike, for this beautifully shot, thought-provoking sequel to last year’s "Dream crazy" with Colin Kaepernick. Here’s to the "crazy" ones.

Brand Nike

Title Dream crazier

Agency Wieden & Kennedy Portland

Creatives Emma Barnett, Alex Romans

Director Kim Gehrig

Production company Somesuch