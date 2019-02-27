Kate Magee
Pick of the Week: Nike ad starts enlightening discussion on 'crazy' women

The spot, narrated by Serena Williams, pays tribute to powerful female athletes.

Not only does this powerful spot showcase a variety of brilliant female athletes, it also calls out the fact that – even in today’s supposedly enlightened world – women’s emotions are still dismissed, belittled or seen as threatening.

As the ad’s narrator, Serena Williams, says, women are often discredited as nuts, dramatic, delusional, unhinged and – if they are angry – hysterical, irrational and crazy. 

But as Soraya Chemaly writes in Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger: "A society that does not respect women’s anger is one that does not respect women; not as human beings, thinkers, knowers, active participants or citizens."  

So well done, Nike, for this beautifully shot, thought-provoking sequel to last year’s "Dream crazy" with Colin Kaepernick. Here’s to the "crazy" ones. 

Brand Nike
Title Dream crazier
Agency Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Creatives Emma Barnett, Alex Romans
Director Kim Gehrig
Production company Somesuch

