Maisie McCabe
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Nike celebrates the strength of mothers' bodies

Nike's ad reflects the journey that activewear brands have been on to transform how they represent women.

Given that we live in a world where it is difficult to get hold of a decent breastfeeding sports bra I loved Nike's celebration of the strength of mothers' bodies in this spot by Wieden & Kennedy London. As you'd expect, the craft is exquisite. The casting is marvellous and the vignettes ring true – from the runner stopping as she gets that unnerving pull on the underside of her belly to the wobbly toddler wrapping their arms around mums neck. 

Yes, Nike was rightly pilloried for the lack of maternity support it offered its athletes in 2019 but it quickly changed its policies. I think brands, like people, should be able to learn from their mistakes. Nike's website tells me it also has a nursing bra coming soon so hopefully, this is a genuine transformation throughout the company.

The journey female activewear brands have come in the last decade is commendable. Next up – the representation of men.

Agency Wieden & Kennedy London
Creatives Molly Wilkof and Derek Lui

