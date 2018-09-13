Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the week: Nike champions another controversial hero with Caster Semenya ad

You couldn't miss Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad last week.

But here’s another spot from the brand that deserves attention: a "Just do it" campaign starring South African runner Caster Semenya.

The Olympic and World Championships winner has an unbeatable talent, but she is also known for the controversial gender testing she has been subject to due to the IAAF’s policy on high natural levels of testosterone in women. Her story needs to be heard, so well done to Nike for putting her in the spotlight and championing the boundaries she has already broken. Moving backwards through time until arriving at her first steps, the film ends on the powerful line: "I was born to do this."

It was written by Christopher Cryer and art directed by Teresa Montenegro at Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam, and directed by AG Rojas through Park Pictures. 

Brand: Nike
Agency: Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam

