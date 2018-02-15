Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the week: Nike's joyful ad is a true portrait of London pride

It's easy to see why Nike's ad about competitive young Londoners went viral.

The brand made a big, beautiful film that is also an authentic portrait of London. Ditching cliché images of the city for scenes from Peckham, Brixton and Dalston, it features 258 young Londoners who are the real stars of the show despite celebrity cameos. The vignettes are based on true stories, and every detail down to the soundtrack pays tribute to the competitive and creative spirit of London’s youth. Nike’s energetic jolt of humour and hometown pride will connect the brand with kids who can finally see themselves in mainstream advertising.  

The ad was created by Tom Corcoran and Tom Bender at Wieden & Kennedy London, and directed by Megaforce through Riff Raff. 

Brand: Nike
Title: Nothing beats a Londoner
Agency: Wieden & Kennedy London

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Open canvas: best out of home

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Open canvas: best out of home

MEDIA
The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

The Big Impression: January's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

MEDIA
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

MEDIA
How the regions will boost the UK ad industry post-Brexit

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How the regions will boost the UK ad industry post-Brexit