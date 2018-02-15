Pick of the week: Nike's joyful ad is a true portrait of London pride

The brand made a big, beautiful film that is also an authentic portrait of London. Ditching cliché images of the city for scenes from Peckham, Brixton and Dalston, it features 258 young Londoners who are the real stars of the show despite celebrity cameos. The vignettes are based on true stories, and every detail down to the soundtrack pays tribute to the competitive and creative spirit of London’s youth. Nike’s energetic jolt of humour and hometown pride will connect the brand with kids who can finally see themselves in mainstream advertising.

The ad was created by Tom Corcoran and Tom Bender at Wieden & Kennedy London, and directed by Megaforce through Riff Raff.

Brand: Nike

Title: Nothing beats a Londoner

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy London